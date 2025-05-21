Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Playing the crime card: do law and order campaigns win votes in Australia?

By Chloe Keel, Lecturer in Criminology and Criminal Justice, Griffith University
Kai Lin, Lecturer in Criminology, School of International Studies and Education, University of Technology Sydney
Murray Lee, Professor of Criminology, University of Sydney
New research reveals community cohesion, robust social supports and media diversity mean its harder in Australia than the US to exploit crime fears to win votes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
