Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the UK government is opposing universities on immigration

By Chris Millward, Professor of Practice in Education Policy, University of Birmingham
The UK government has announced its plans for controlling immigration, and these include new rules for international students.

The recent white paper on immigration proposes that most graduates will be allowed to stay in the UK for 18 months after their course finishes. This is six months less than currently permitted.

There will be a higher bar for universities to sponsor visas, excluding those universities…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
