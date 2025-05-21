Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Continuing to seek Chinese investment in the UK comes at a heavy political price

By Jeffrey Henderson, Professor Emeritus of International Development, University of Bristol
One major consequence of the UK government’s resistance to rejoining the European single market is that it is forced to go around the world seeking trade deals and investment.

Recently, the government has boasted of successful arrangements with India, the…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
