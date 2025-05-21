Israel allows a ‘limited’ amount of aid back into Gaza, where the humanitarian situation is desperate
By Sarah Schiffling, Deputy Director of the HUMLOG (Humanitarian Logistics and Supply Chain Management Research) Institute, Hanken School of Economics
Liz Breen, Professor of Health Service Operations, School of Pharmacy & Medical Sciences, University of Bradford
After 11 weeks of blockading the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, the Israeli government asked the UN to resume “limited” aid deliveries on May 18. The move came amid growing international outrage over what the UN secretary-general, António Guterres, has called a “policy of siege and starvation” in Gaza that “makes a mockery of international law”.
Israel cleared nine…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 21, 2025