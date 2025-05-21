Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lilo & Stitch: can Disney’s latest live-action animation remake reignite interest in the genre after Snow White box-office disaster?

By Laura O'Flanagan, PhD Candidate, School of English, Dublin City University
After a few live-action remake flops, Disney seems to have captured the original joy and charm of the original 2002 animation – with a few snags.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
