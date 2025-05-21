Tolerance.ca
Small Boat: this slim, devastating novel about a real migrant shipwreck reminds us of the cruelty of indifference

By Fiona Murphy, Assistant Professor in Refugee and Intercultural Studies, Dublin City University
There’s a particular kind of story that’s rarely executed well – one without heroes, without lessons, without even the cold comfort of a villain you can confidently point at and say: there, that’s the evil. Vincent Delecroix’s Small Boat – a slim, bruising novel translated with quiet precision by Helen Stevenson – is that kind of story.

Small Boat, which was shortlistedThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
