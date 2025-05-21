Tolerance.ca
Malawi’s response to Cyclone Freddy offers lessons in managing disasters: first up, don’t leave people in the lurch

By Simon Manda, Lecturer in Global Development and Co-Director of the Centre for Global Development, University of Leeds
Malawi’s experience of the strongest cyclone ever in 2023 shows that communities, government, and donor agencies must plan together for future floods and mudslides.The Conversation


