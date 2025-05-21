Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From prototype to construction site: how innovative smart materials make it out of the lab and into our cities

By Andrés Jonathan Guízar Dena, Researcher and PhD student | BIM Modeler and Building Energy Design and Management Specialist, Universidad de Navarra
The construction industry accounts for approximately 37% of global CO₂ emissions. Traditional materials like cement, steel, and bricks contribute over 70% of its footprint, with cement production making up an especially large share.

To confront this problem, researchers are developing all manner of innovative construction materials and mechanisms, ranging from walls…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Germany: A democracy trying to protect itself
~ Trump’s Afrikaners are South African opportunists, not refugees: what’s behind the US move
~ How pro-Europe, pro-US Poland offers the EU a model for how to handle Trump
~ Is air travel about to get greener? Our study shows how ‘coopetition’ is helping aircraft companies tackle sustainability
~ Counts in Bradfield and Calwell become clearer, while Jacqui Lambie faces a possible problem in the Tasmanian Senate
~ Why do I procrastinate? And can I do anything about it?
~ NSW is copping rain and flooding while parts of Australia are in drought. What’s going on?
~ View from The Hill: Coalition split puts Victorian and NSW Nationals Senate seats at high risk
~ What’s the obscure Australian online safety standard Elon Musk’s X is trying to dodge in court? An expert explains
~ A sculpture made from 80 tonnes of sand, Mirrorscape is remarkable – but too much is left unsaid
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter