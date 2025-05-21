How pro-Europe, pro-US Poland offers the EU a model for how to handle Trump
By Małgorzata Zachara-Szymańska, Jean Monnet Fellow, Professor of International Relations, Jagiellonian University, European University Institute
The European Union will have to strike a deal with US President Donald Trump on tariffs, NATO, and the stationing of US troops in EU countries. A trade war with the US will further weaken the already modest growth prospects in EU countries. Europe also still lacks a clear plan for how to defend itself if the US were to withdraw from its security system. Turning NATO into a more “Europeanized” alliance will require the development of a homegrown European military-industrial complex, and these things take time.
A weekly e-mail in English featuring expertise from scholars and researchers.…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 21, 2025