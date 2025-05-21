Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How pro-Europe, pro-US Poland offers the EU a model for how to handle Trump

By Małgorzata Zachara-Szymańska, Jean Monnet Fellow, Professor of International Relations, Jagiellonian University, European University Institute
The European Union will have to strike a deal with US President Donald Trump on tariffs, NATO, and the stationing of US troops in EU countries. A trade war with the US will further weaken the already modest growth prospects in EU countries. Europe also still lacks a clear plan for how to defend itself if the US were to withdraw from its security system. Turning NATO into a more “Europeanized” alliance will require the development of a homegrown European military-industrial complex, and these things take time.

A weekly e-mail in English featuring expertise from scholars and researchers.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Germany: A democracy trying to protect itself
~ Trump’s Afrikaners are South African opportunists, not refugees: what’s behind the US move
~ From prototype to construction site: how innovative smart materials make it out of the lab and into our cities
~ Is air travel about to get greener? Our study shows how ‘coopetition’ is helping aircraft companies tackle sustainability
~ Counts in Bradfield and Calwell become clearer, while Jacqui Lambie faces a possible problem in the Tasmanian Senate
~ Why do I procrastinate? And can I do anything about it?
~ NSW is copping rain and flooding while parts of Australia are in drought. What’s going on?
~ View from The Hill: Coalition split puts Victorian and NSW Nationals Senate seats at high risk
~ What’s the obscure Australian online safety standard Elon Musk’s X is trying to dodge in court? An expert explains
~ A sculpture made from 80 tonnes of sand, Mirrorscape is remarkable – but too much is left unsaid
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS