Is air travel about to get greener? Our study shows how ‘coopetition’ is helping aircraft companies tackle sustainability
By Audrey Rouyre, Enseignate-chercheuse en Management Stratégique, Montpellier Business School
Anne-Sophie Fernandez, Professeur des Universités, Université de Montpellier
Olga Bruyaka, Professor of Management, John Chambers College of Business and Economics, West Virginia University
Airbus, Saab, Dassault and others are part of an initiative involving ‘coopetition’, a practice that can help firms tackle complex challenges like sustainability.
- Wednesday, May 21, 2025