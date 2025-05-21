Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why do I procrastinate? And can I do anything about it?

By Catherine Houlihan, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Psychology, University of the Sunshine Coast
Can you only start a boring admin task once your house is clean? Do you leave the trickiest emails to the end of the day?

Delaying a goal or task – usually to do something less important instead – is known as procrastination and it affects many of us. Most people report procrastinating some of the time, but for others it can be chronic.

While procrastination is common,…The Conversation


Read complete article

