NSW is copping rain and flooding while parts of Australia are in drought. What’s going on?
By Andrew King, Associate Professor in Climate Science, ARC Centre of Excellence for 21st Century Weather, The University of Melbourne
Andrew Dowdy, Principal Research Scientist in Extreme Weather, The University of Melbourne
In some areas of NSW, more than 200 mm of rain has fallen in 24 hours. At the same time, dry conditions have gripped much of the continent.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 21, 2025