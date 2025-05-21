Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Coalition split puts Victorian and NSW Nationals Senate seats at high risk

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Victorian and NSW Nationals senators due to face the voters at the 2028 election will struggle to hold their seats if the former partners do not re-form the Coalition before then.

Under usual Coalition arrangements, Bridget McKenzie, from Victoria, who is Nationals Senate leader, and Ross Cadell, from NSW, would have been set to be number two on the joint Senate ticket in their respective states. This would have assured them of re-election.

But if they have to run on separate Nationals Senate tickets, it will be hard for them to garner enough votes to be re-elected.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
