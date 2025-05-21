Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary: Bill Threatens To Eviscerate Democracy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters demonstrate outside the parliament in Budapest against a bill empowering the government to sanction civil society groups and media deemed to threaten Hungary’s sovereignty, May 18, 2025.  © 2025 FERENC ISZA/AFP via Getty Images (Berlin, May 21, 2025) – A bill introduced by a member of Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party is designed to gut civil society and strangle freedom of expression and democratic governance, Human Rights Watch said today. The proposed law, which should be rejected, gives sweeping powers to a government-appointed body to label foreign-funded…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What’s the obscure Australian online safety standard Elon Musk’s X is trying to dodge in court? An expert explains
~ A sculpture made from 80 tonnes of sand, Mirrorscape is remarkable – but too much is left unsaid
~ UN: Start Talks on Treaty to Ban ‘Killer Robots’
~ Semicolons are becoming increasingly rare; their disappearance should be resisted
~ Interest rates are coming down. Here’s what homeowners should know about refinancing
~ AI is now used for audio description. But it should be accurate and actually useful for people with low vision
~ Australian para sport has issues everywhere – here’s what must be fixed ahead of the Brisbane Paralympics
~ What’s the difference between skim milk and light milk?
~ El Salvador: Government deepens authoritarian pattern in the face of social discontent
~ ‘Silence is complicity,’ warns activist who fled DPR Korea
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter