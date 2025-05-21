Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN: Start Talks on Treaty to Ban ‘Killer Robots’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Campaign to Stop Killer Robots stands outside the United Nations in New York during the General Assembly in 2018. © 2018 Clare Conboy (New York, May 21, 2025) – Global momentum to prohibit and regulate “killer robots” seems to be building, as evidenced by numerous countries’ participation in the first United Nations General Assembly meeting on autonomous weapons systems, Human Rights Watch said today. Officials from 96 countries, along with representatives from UN agencies, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and nongovernmental organizations,…


