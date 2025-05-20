Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI is now used for audio description. But it should be accurate and actually useful for people with low vision

By Kathryn Locke, Associate Researcher in Digital Disability, Centre for Culture and Technology, Curtin University
Tama Leaver, Professor of Internet Studies, Curtin University
Since the recent explosion of widely available generative artificial intelligence (AI), it now seems that a new AI tool emerges every week.

With varying success, AI offers solutions for productivity, creativity, research, and also accessibility: making products, services and other content more usable for people with disability.

The award-winning 2024 Super Bowl ad for Google Pixel 8 is a poignant example of how the latest AI tech can intersect…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australian para sport has issues everywhere – here’s what must be fixed ahead of the Brisbane Paralympics
~ What’s the difference between skim milk and light milk?
~ El Salvador: Government deepens authoritarian pattern in the face of social discontent
~ ‘Silence is complicity,’ warns activist who fled DPR Korea
~ Spotify continues to change music. What’s next – will AI musicians replace music made by humans?
~ For making stars, it’s not just how much gas a galaxy has that matters – it’s where it’s hiding
~ The Queensland melioidosis outbreak is still growing. What’s keeping this deadly mud bug active?
~ ‘Outdated and irrelevant’: what do young Australians think of their schooling?
~ The public service has a much smaller gender pay gap than the private sector. It’s a big achievement
~ NZ Budget 2025: science investment must increase as a proportion of GDP for NZ to innovate and compete
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter