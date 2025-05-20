For making stars, it’s not just how much gas a galaxy has that matters – it’s where it’s hiding
By Barbara Catinella, Professor and Senior Principal Research Fellow, International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR), The University of Western Australia
Seona Lee, PhD student, International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research, The University of Western Australia
A new, more detailed study of 1,000 distant galaxies explains why some gas-rich galaxies don’t produce as many stars as you’d expect.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 20, 2025