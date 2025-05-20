Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Queensland melioidosis outbreak is still growing. What’s keeping this deadly mud bug active?

By Thomas Jeffries, Senior Lecturer in Microbiology, Western Sydney University
So far there have been 221 cases of melioidosis and 221 deaths from the disease in 2025. A microbiologist explains what to know about this infection.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Spotify continues to change music. What’s next – will AI musicians replace music made by humans?
~ For making stars, it’s not just how much gas a galaxy has that matters – it’s where it’s hiding
~ ‘Outdated and irrelevant’: what do young Australians think of their schooling?
~ The public service has a much smaller gender pay gap than the private sector. It’s a big achievement
~ NZ Budget 2025: science investment must increase as a proportion of GDP for NZ to innovate and compete
~ El Salvador: Prominent Human Rights Defender Arrested
~ EU/ ISRAEL: Review of the EU’s relations with Israel welcome but devastatingly late
~ Falling back into the shadows? How to keep internal displacement on the humanitarian agenda
~ Biden is getting prostate cancer treatment, but that’s not the best choice for all men − a cancer researcher describes how she helped her father decide
~ Azerbaijan: Jail sentence against opposition leader Tofig Yagublu upheld in “sham court hearing”
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter