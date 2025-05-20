Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The public service has a much smaller gender pay gap than the private sector. It’s a big achievement

By Leonora Risse, Associate Professor in Economics, University of Canberra
After two years of publishing the gender pay gaps of Australia’s private-sector companies, the Workplace Gender Equality Agency has released public-sector employer data for the first time.

The report shows a stark contrast between the private and public sectors. The Commonwealth public sector has a gender pay gap of 6.4%, far less than the equivalent gap of 21.1% in the private sector.

The agency attributes a big part of the “substantially better” outcome in the public sector to the achievement of gender balance at managerial…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
