Human Rights Observatory

EU/ ISRAEL: Review of the EU’s relations with Israel welcome but devastatingly late

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the EU’s decision to initiate a review of Israel’s compliance with its obligations under international law under the EU-Israel Association Agreement, Eve Geddie the Director of Amnesty International’s European Institutions Office said: “While this is a welcome first step, it also comes devastatingly late. The extent of human suffering in Gaza for the […] The post EU/ ISRAEL: Review of the EU’s relations with Israel welcome but devastatingly late appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
