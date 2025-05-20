Falling back into the shadows? How to keep internal displacement on the humanitarian agenda
By Megan Bradley, Full Professor, Political Science and International Development Studies, McGill University
Jennifer Welsh, Director, Max Bell School of Public Policy , McGill University
Media coverage often focuses on those fleeing their country as refugees, while internally displaced people remain less visible and beholden to national governments.
- Tuesday, May 20, 2025