Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan: Jail sentence against opposition leader Tofig Yagublu upheld in “sham court hearing”

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the Baku Court of Appeal’s decision to uphold the nine-year prison sentence against Azerbaijani opposition figure Tofig Yagublu, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia Director, said: “It is abundantly clear that Tofig Yagublu’s imprisonment is a political decision. This was not justice – it was another sham court hearing and […] The post Azerbaijan: Jail sentence against opposition leader Tofig Yagublu upheld in “sham court hearing” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
