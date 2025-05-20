Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Amid waning room for advocacy, Hong Kong LGBTQ+ groups cherish rare chance to raise awareness

By Hong Kong Free Press
Events for queer advocacy have become increasingly rare in Hong Kong, where space for advocacy has narrowed in recent years after the enactment of national security law in 2020.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Coin by Palestinian writer Yasmin Zaher wins the Dylan Thomas Prize – an expert from the judging panel explains why
~ Independence Hall, Gettysburg and – Epcot? How Reagan helped elevate Disney to America’s roster of honored patriotic sites
~ Is Donald Trump doing the world a favour by isolating the United States?
~ Financial firms are driving up rent in Toronto — and targeting the most vulnerable tenants
~ Recent spy scandals reveal how western allies are increasingly unreliable friends
~ UK film and TV boom hides a crisis that threatens the whole industry – new report
~ Feats of the human body behind Tom Cruise’s stunts in Mission: Impossible movies
~ English schools to increase mental health support – why they need to get children involved in designing it
~ For long-tailed tits, it really does take a village
~ Starmer says migrants should speak English – but all of the UK’s languages are important for integration
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter