Independence Hall, Gettysburg and – Epcot? How Reagan helped elevate Disney to America’s roster of honored patriotic sites

By Bethanee Bemis, Museum Specialist, National Museum of American History, Smithsonian Institution
Disney parks have become stops on a secular pilgrimage made by presidents and ordinary citizens alike, places to understand what it means to be an American.The Conversation


