Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For long-tailed tits, it really does take a village

By Jennifer Morinay, Postdoctoral researcher, University of Sheffield
Ben Hatchwell, Professor of Evolutionary Ecology, University of Sheffield
Any parent will tell you how useful it can be to have family living nearby, giving a helping hand when raising your children. In humans, relatives and even non-relatives act as childminders. Such behaviour is widespread in other animals too, particularly birds.

In our recent study we explored why long-tailed tits, one of the UK’s tiniest bird species, often act as foster parents instead of raising their own brood.

Since Darwin’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Amid waning room for advocacy, Hong Kong LGBTQ+ groups cherish rare chance to raise awareness
~ The Coin by Palestinian writer Yasmin Zaher wins the Dylan Thomas Prize – an expert from the judging panel explains why
~ Independence Hall, Gettysburg and – Epcot? How Reagan helped elevate Disney to America’s roster of honored patriotic sites
~ Is Donald Trump doing the world a favour by isolating the United States?
~ Financial firms are driving up rent in Toronto — and targeting the most vulnerable tenants
~ Recent spy scandals reveal how western allies are increasingly unreliable friends
~ UK film and TV boom hides a crisis that threatens the whole industry – new report
~ Feats of the human body behind Tom Cruise’s stunts in Mission: Impossible movies
~ English schools to increase mental health support – why they need to get children involved in designing it
~ Starmer says migrants should speak English – but all of the UK’s languages are important for integration
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter