Human Rights Observatory

M&S cyberattack: how can retailers regain customers’ trust after a hack? A marketing expert explains

By Kokho Jason Sit, Senior Lecturer in Marketing; Associate Head (Global), University of Portsmouth
Several big British retailers have been in the news recently – but not for buoyant sales or new product launches. Firms like Marks & Spencer and Co-op have been hacked, affecting online sales and the range of products available in-store, and forcing them to apologise to customers and other stakeholders. Luxury retailer Harrods also suffered a near-miss.

M&S, a legacy retailer that has more than 1,000 stores across the UK, appears to have suffered the most significant damage from its…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
