Human Rights Observatory

EU: New ‘safe third country’ proposals cynical attempt to downgrade rights and offload asylum responsibilities

By Amnesty International
Responding to the European Commission’s proposal to amend the ‘safe third country’ concept by allowing EU member states to forcibly send people seeking asylum to countries where they have no connection, without the possibility to appeal from the EU, Olivia Sundberg Diez, Amnesty International’s EU Advocate on Migration and Asylum, said: “Instead of spending endless […] The post EU: New ‘safe third country’ proposals cynical attempt to downgrade rights and offload asylum responsibilities appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
