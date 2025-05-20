Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do photons wear out? An astrophysicist explains light’s ability to travel vast cosmic distances without losing energy

By Jarred Roberts, Project Scientist, University of California, San Diego
The speed of light is the fastest anything can travel. What happens to a photon from a galaxy 25 million light years away on its journey toward Earth?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ EU: New ‘safe third country’ proposals cynical attempt to downgrade rights and offload asylum responsibilities
~ The band is breaking up: has the Coalition stopped making sense?
~ Ancient pollen reveals stories about Earth’s history, from the asteroid strike that killed the dinosaurs to the Mayan collapse
~ An 18th-century rebellion for liberty, equality and freedom − not in France or the United States, but Ireland
~ Teens of any age who drink alcohol with their parents’ permission drink more as young adults, new research shows
~ How 3D printing is personalizing health care
~ Nonprofit news media leaders are struggling to stop leaning on the foundations that say they should branch out more
~ The one-size-fits-all diversity training model is broken – here’s a better alternative
~ How mindfulness therapy could help those left behind by depression treatment
~ Labour governments have always struggled with immigration – here’s what Keir Starmer could learn from them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter