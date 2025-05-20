Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do protestors use disruptive, confrontational tactics? New research shows they’re not just a last resort

By Mete Sefa Uysal, Lecturer in Social & Political Psychology, University of Exeter
John Drury, Professor of Social Psychology, University of Sussex
Yasemin Gülsüm Acar, Lecturer in Social Psychology, University of St Andrews
Public protests are on the rise globally, from climate marches and university occupations to roadblocks and mass political demonstrations. These actions may sometimes include confrontational tactics such as civil disobedience, disruption and, at times, violent resistance.

At Columbia University in the US, for instance, pro-Palestine student protests recently…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
