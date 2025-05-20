Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK might have accepted the idea of youth mobility with the EU, but it’s not happening any time soon

By Simon Usherwood, Professor of Politics & International Studies, The Open University
The language might be dry, but the political shift is significant. Monday’s summit between the UK and EU leaders in London resulted in an acknowledgement of the “mutual interest to deepen our people-to-people ties, particularly for the younger generation”.

This announcement is an important step forward in the creation of a youth mobility scheme between the EU and UK, even if it has required a name change to become a “youth experience scheme”.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ EU: New ‘safe third country’ proposals cynical attempt to downgrade rights and offload asylum responsibilities
~ The band is breaking up: has the Coalition stopped making sense?
~ Ancient pollen reveals stories about Earth’s history, from the asteroid strike that killed the dinosaurs to the Mayan collapse
~ An 18th-century rebellion for liberty, equality and freedom − not in France or the United States, but Ireland
~ Teens of any age who drink alcohol with their parents’ permission drink more as young adults, new research shows
~ How 3D printing is personalizing health care
~ Nonprofit news media leaders are struggling to stop leaning on the foundations that say they should branch out more
~ The one-size-fits-all diversity training model is broken – here’s a better alternative
~ Do photons wear out? An astrophysicist explains light’s ability to travel vast cosmic distances without losing energy
~ How mindfulness therapy could help those left behind by depression treatment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter