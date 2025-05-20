Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In ‘Paying For It,’ ex-lovers reimagine friendship, family and the meaning of sex work

By Ummni Khan, Associate Professor, Department of Law and Legal Studies, Carleton University
In ‘Paying For It,’ exes maintain their bond and their shared home, even as one dates a string of men and the other finds intimacy through sex work.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ EU: New ‘safe third country’ proposals cynical attempt to downgrade rights and offload asylum responsibilities
~ The band is breaking up: has the Coalition stopped making sense?
~ Ancient pollen reveals stories about Earth’s history, from the asteroid strike that killed the dinosaurs to the Mayan collapse
~ An 18th-century rebellion for liberty, equality and freedom − not in France or the United States, but Ireland
~ Teens of any age who drink alcohol with their parents’ permission drink more as young adults, new research shows
~ How 3D printing is personalizing health care
~ Nonprofit news media leaders are struggling to stop leaning on the foundations that say they should branch out more
~ The one-size-fits-all diversity training model is broken – here’s a better alternative
~ Do photons wear out? An astrophysicist explains light’s ability to travel vast cosmic distances without losing energy
~ How mindfulness therapy could help those left behind by depression treatment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter