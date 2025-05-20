Tolerance.ca
Is this bad for my health? Kenyan study tests three types of warning labels on food

By Shukri F. Mohamed, Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
Diet-related health conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity, are on the rise in Kenya, putting immense strain on already over-stretched public health systems. These conditions are often driven by high intake of sugars, salts and unhealthy fats. So it’s more critical than ever for consumers to understand what’s in the foods they’re buying.

But making sense of nutrition information isn’t always straightforward, especially…The Conversation


