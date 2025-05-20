Satellite images reveal the dark side of household solar power – South Africa’s green transition is only for a few
By Zander Venter, Spatial ecologist, The Norwegian Institute for Nature Research
Megan Davies, Researcher: Centre for Sustainability Transitions, Stellenbosch University
Samantha L. Scott, Researcher, The Norwegian Institute for Nature Research
As winter approaches, memories of the past haunt South Africans in more ways than one. The country has experienced years of rolling blackouts, known locally as load shedding. During the worst periods of these power cuts in 2022 and 2023, South Africans who did not own solar photovoltaic systems or generators would go without electricity for up to 12 hours a day.…
- Tuesday, May 20, 2025