How to tackle new strains of potato blight and avoid another great famine

By David O'Connor, Associate Professor, School of Chemical Sciences, Dublin City University
A new aggressive potato blight strain was detected in Wales and eastern Scotland earlier this year. The strain, identified as EU 46, can withstand certain fungicides, making it harder to control. It serves as a stark reminder that nearly 175 years after Ireland’s great famine, this destructive pathogen continues to evolve and endanger crops around the world.

Each year, farmers lose an estimated US$6–7…The Conversation


© The Conversation -

© The Conversation -
More
