Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

CAR-T cell therapy is revolutionising cancer treatment – here’s how it works

By Lydia Begoña Horndler Gil, Profesor en inmunología y biología del cáncer, Universidad San Jorge
Personalised medicine is already a reality in clinical practice, and CAR-T cell therapy is one of its most promising tools. This innovative approach, which involves genetically modifying the cells of the immune system, is transforming the way we treat not only cancer, but also other diseases.

The CAR-T revolution is widely documented, with more than 1,000 clinical trials currently underway worldwide according to the ClinicalTrials…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ EU: New ‘safe third country’ proposals cynical attempt to downgrade rights and offload asylum responsibilities
~ The band is breaking up: has the Coalition stopped making sense?
~ Ancient pollen reveals stories about Earth’s history, from the asteroid strike that killed the dinosaurs to the Mayan collapse
~ An 18th-century rebellion for liberty, equality and freedom − not in France or the United States, but Ireland
~ Teens of any age who drink alcohol with their parents’ permission drink more as young adults, new research shows
~ How 3D printing is personalizing health care
~ Nonprofit news media leaders are struggling to stop leaning on the foundations that say they should branch out more
~ The one-size-fits-all diversity training model is broken – here’s a better alternative
~ Do photons wear out? An astrophysicist explains light’s ability to travel vast cosmic distances without losing energy
~ How mindfulness therapy could help those left behind by depression treatment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter