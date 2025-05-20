Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Libya: Civilians Caught in Militia Clashes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Boys walk past a damaged armored vehicle of an armed group after heavy clashes between militias rocked the capital and resulted in civilian casualties and destruction of homes, Tripoli, Libya, May 14, 2025. © 2025 AP Photo/Yousef Murad (Beirut) – Rival armed groups and quasi-state forces in Libya failed to protect civilians during clashes in Tripoli last week, leading to civilian deaths and damage to homes, Human Rights Watch said today. Judicial authorities should urgently investigate allegations of abuses and violations.Heavy fighting broke out between armed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
