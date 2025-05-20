Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: New urgency to end unlawful detention system holding tens of thousands of people following Islamic State defeat

By Amnesty International
The mayhem created by recent haphazard US funding cuts must prompt the rapid reduction in the number of people arbitrarily and indefinitely detained in north-east Syria for their perceived affiliation to the Islamic State (IS) armed group, Amnesty International said. More than six years after the territorial defeat of IS, the Autonomous Authorities of the North and […] The post Syria: New urgency to end unlawful detention system holding tens of thousands of people following Islamic State defeat appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
