Human Rights Observatory

Italy: Constitutional Court Hears Challenge to Law Penalizing Sea Rescue

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The SOS MEDITERRANEE crew performs a rescue in the central Mediterranean, March 9, 2025.  © 2025 SOS MEDITERRANEE/ by Stefano Belacchi HRW Amicus to Italy's Constitutional Court_3 December 2024 (Berlin, May 20, 2025) – On May 21, Italy’s Constitutional Court will consider for the first time arguments about the constitutional legitimacy of a law that imposes sanctions on sea rescue groups, Human Rights Watch and the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) said today. The organizations were both permitted to intervene as amici curiae,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
