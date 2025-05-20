Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mali: 22 Men Found Dead After Arrest by Soldiers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The badge of a member of the Malian army (FAMA), in Anderamboukane, in Menaka region, Mali, March 22, 2019.  © 2019 AGNES COUDURIER/AFP via Getty Images (May 20, 2025) – Mali’s government should credibly and independently investigate the apparent extrajudicial executions of at least 22 men taken in military custody on May 12, 2025, in the town of Diafarabé, central Mali, Human Rights Watch said today. Residents who saw the bodies three days later said the victims were in two shallow mass graves with their throats slit. On May 16, the chief of staff of the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
