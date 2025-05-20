Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Victorian budget has cash to splash on health, transport but new levies, job cuts, rising debt signal pain ahead

By David Hayward, Emeritus Professor of Public Policy, RMIT University
There was not a lot of cheer in the media reporting ahead of the 2025/6 Victorian budget released on Wednesday. Debt and deficits dominated the coverage.

All eyes turned to new treasurer, Jaclyn Symes, to see if in her first budget the Labor government was finally delivering some financial discipline.

That theme flowed into the press conference during the budget lockup, when journalists got to grill the treasurer about the budget papers. Symes copped a pasting. Journalists were clearly unhappy with what they had…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Can Murray Watt fix Australia’s broken nature laws? First stop, Western Australia
~ The government wants to contain NDIS growth. But ineligible people with disability also need support
~ RBA cuts interest rates, ready to respond again if the economy weakens further
~ The Coalition is on a break, but the Nationals risk finding their former partner doesn’t want them back
~ There’s no country more important to Australia than Indonesia. Trouble is, the feeling isn’t mutual
~ Follow the money: the organisations that spent the most on social media during the election
~ Prosecutions For ‘Insulting the President’ Continue in Türkiye
~ Can you treat headaches with physiotherapy? Here’s what the research says
~ Why Netflix’s The Eternaut is one of the most important shows to come out of Argentina in recent years
~ Nationals break the Coalition, in a major blow to Sussan Ley
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter