Can you treat headaches with physiotherapy? Here’s what the research says
By Zhiqi Liang, Lecturer in Physiotherapy, The University of Queensland
Julia Treleaven, Associate Professor in Physiotherapy, The University of Queensland
Lucy Thomas, Teaching and research academic in Physiotherapy, The University of Queensland
Physiotherapy can help with some types of headaches, alongside medical management. If you get frequent headaches or have a new or unusual headache, see a doctor.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 19, 2025