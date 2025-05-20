Tolerance.ca
Nationals break the Coalition, in a major blow to Sussan Ley

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Nationals have broken the Coalition, for the first time in nearly four decades, because new Liberal leader Sussan Ley would not agree to their policy demands being part of a new agreement between the parties.

Ley had hoped an agreement could be reached. The split will make running a strong opposition more difficult and complicated.

The Nationals’ dramatic decision is also likely to risk greater instability within the Liberals, where the numbers between the conservatives on one hand and the moderates and centrists on the other are narrowly balanced.

Nationals…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
