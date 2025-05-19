Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Boredom gets a bad rap. But science says it can actually be good for us

By Michelle Kennedy, Youth Mental Health Researcher, University of the Sunshine Coast
Daniel Hermens, Professor of Youth Mental Health & Neurobiology, University of the Sunshine Coast
We live in a fast-paced society that subjects us to information overload and high stress. It might be time to embrace the pause.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
