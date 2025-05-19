Tolerance.ca
Can cats drink milk? Despite the stereotypes, it’s actually a bad idea

By Julia Henning, PhD Candidate in Feline Behaviour, School of Animal and Veterinary Science, University of Adelaide
Cats have a long history with humans, going back more than 9,000 years. Attracted to human settlements by the rodents that plagued (sometimes literally) our ancestors, cats ingratiated themselves as useful mousers and slowly domesticated themselves.

Farmers began to employ them as pest…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
