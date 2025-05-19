Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From the Liver King to ultramarathons, fitness influencers are glorifying extreme masculinity where ‘pain is the point’

By Samuel Cornell, PhD Candidate in Public Health & Community Medicine, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
A new Netflix documentary about a shirtless supplement salesman who claimed to be “natural” and was exposed as a fraud might seem like a punchline.

But Untold: The Liver King is more than just a character study of a well-known fitness influencer; it’s a case study of performative masculinity in the world of social…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ NZ Budget 2025: anything less than a 5% increase in health funding amounts to merely standing still
~ Fish driving cars and chimps doing maths: what teaching animals ‘irrelevant’ skills reveals about our own minds
~ Junk food is addictive. Drugs like Ozempic treat addiction. But when will we tackle Big Food like we did Big Tobacco?
~ ‘No pain, no gain’: why some primary students are following intense study routines
~ Surviving swamps on South Australia’s parched Fleurieu Peninsula are a lifeline to wildlife – and farmers
~ The federal government wants to boost productivity. Science can help
~ Syria’s Transitional Justice Commission: A Missed Opportunity for Victim-Led Justice
~ Are independent vets really better? The real issue isn’t necessarily who owns them
~ Overshooting 1.5°C: even temporary warming above globally agreed temperature limit could have permanent consequences
~ Batteries that absorb carbon emissions move a step closer to reality – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter