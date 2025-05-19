Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Surviving swamps on South Australia’s parched Fleurieu Peninsula are a lifeline to wildlife – and farmers

By Christopher Auricht, Visiting Research Fellow in Natural Resources Management, University of Adelaide
For decades, the Fleurieu Peninsula’s swamps were routinely drained. But as the region battles the driest conditions on record, the remaining swamps are a lifelineThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
