Syria’s Transitional Justice Commission: A Missed Opportunity for Victim-Led Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists and relatives hold a protest for four activists who disappeared during the war between the Syrian government under former President Bashar Assad and opposition armed groups, in Douma, Syria, January 1, 2025.  © 2025 AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy On May 17, Syria’s transitional authorities announced presidential decrees establishing two new government bodies: the Transitional Justice Commission and the National Commission for the Missing. These could mark a turning point in uncovering and providing accountability for Syria’s legacy of atrocities. However,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
