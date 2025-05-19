Tolerance.ca
Are independent vets really better? The real issue isn’t necessarily who owns them

By Rachel Williams, Reader in Human Resource Management, Cardiff University
Taking your pet to the vet might feel different these days, and there’s a reason for that. About 60% of UK practices are now owned by just six big companies, raising concerns about cost, care and competition.

But ownership is only part of the picture. After four years researching life inside vet practices, I’ve found that what really shapes the experience – for vets and pet owners alike – is how each clinic is managed.

Although it is the head offices of these large companies that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
