Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Overshooting 1.5°C: even temporary warming above globally agreed temperature limit could have permanent consequences

By Paul Dodds, Professor of Energy Systems, UCL
Earth’s surface temperature has been 1.5°C hotter than the pre-industrial average for 21 of the last 22 months.

The 2015 Paris agreement committed countries to keeping the global temperature increase “well below 2°C”, which is widely interpreted as an average of 1.5°C over a 30-year period. The Paris agreement has not yet failed, but recent high temperatures show how close the Earth is to crossing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
