Britain is already becoming an ‘island of strangers’ – but immigration isn’t the driver

By Michael Skey, Lecturer in Media and Communications, Loughborough University
Keir Starmer’s recent speech on immigration has generated a good deal of controversy. In announcing a government white paper to cut legal migration, the prime minister said: “Nations depend on rules – fair rules. Sometimes they’re written down, often they’re not, but either way, they give shape to our values … Without them, we risk becoming an island of strangers, not a nation that walks forward together.”

© The Conversation -
